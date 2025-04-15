Michele Di Gregorio News: Lightly tested in win

Di Gregorio had two saves and allowed one goal in Saturday's 2-1 win against Lecce.

Di Gregorio was not under heavy fire as Juventus defeated Lecce on Saturday. The 27 year old keeper faced just three shots on target, conceded one goal, made two saves- both of which came from inside his own box. Despite being joint-league leaders in clean sheets with Yan Sommer and Mile Svilar in Serie A, Di Gregorio is just 11th in save percentage with a mark of 67.5. However, he has a good chance of potentially claiming sole ownership of that top spot on Monday against 16th-placed Parma.