Michele Di Gregorio headshot

Michele Di Gregorio News: Poor in Fiorentina meeting

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 18, 2026

Di Gregorio had two saves and allowed two goals in Sunday's 2-0 defeat against Fiorentina.

Di Gregorio couldn't stop a catchable shot by Cher Ndour and was beaten from distance by Rolando Mandragora. He was in fine form prior to this round. He has kept four clean sheets in the last six fixtures, giving up three goals and making 12 saves. Up next, Juventus will face Juventus away next Sunday.

Michele Di Gregorio
Juventus
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