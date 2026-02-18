Michele Di Gregorio headshot

Michele Di Gregorio News: Poor in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 18, 2026

Di Gregorio made four saves and allowed five goals in Tuesday's 5-2 defeat to Galatasaray.

Di Gregorio stopped four of the nine shots he faced during Tuesday's clash. It was a day to forget for the goalkeeper, as he and his team were thoroughly outplayed throughout the match. Di Gregorio will need to be brilliant in the second leg and shut down any Galatasaray shots if Juve want any chance to come back.

Michele Di Gregorio
Juventus
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Michele Di Gregorio
