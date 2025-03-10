Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Michele Di Gregorio headshot

Michele Di Gregorio News: Pummeled by Atalanta

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 10, 2025

Di Gregorio registered five saves and allowed four goals in Sunday's 4-0 loss to Atalanta.

Di Gregorio even had a good performance from a personal standpoint, but his defense completely fell apart in this one. The result could have been even worse if he hadn't pulled off a few difficult saves in the second half. He has kept three clean sheets, made 18 saves and given up seven goals in the last five games. Juventus will face Fiorentina away Sunday.

Michele Di Gregorio
Juventus
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now