Michele Di Gregorio News: Pummeled by Atalanta

Di Gregorio registered five saves and allowed four goals in Sunday's 4-0 loss to Atalanta.

Di Gregorio even had a good performance from a personal standpoint, but his defense completely fell apart in this one. The result could have been even worse if he hadn't pulled off a few difficult saves in the second half. He has kept three clean sheets, made 18 saves and given up seven goals in the last five games. Juventus will face Fiorentina away Sunday.