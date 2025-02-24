Michele Di Gregorio News: Records clean sheet

Di Gregorio had two saves and allowed zero goals in Sunday's 1-0 victory over Cagliari.

Di Gregorio made two saves and one clearance Sunday en route to his 10th clean sheet of the campaign as Juventus outlasted Cagliari in a 1-0 victory. The veteran shot-stopper is in the midst of a strong run of form, having made 17 saves and three clearances while conceding just five goals and recording two clean sheets over his last five appearances (five starts) across all competitions. Di Gregorio's next challenge in league play is likely to come Monday when Juventus host Verona.