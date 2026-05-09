Michele Di Gregorio News: Secures clean sheet against Lecce
Di Gregorio recorded three saves and one clearance and allowed zero goals in Saturday's 1-0 win versus Lecce.
Di Gregorio wasn't too busy and was sure-handed on a pair of close-range efforts in the second half. He has bounced back nicely after getting benched for a month, keeping four clean sheets in the last five matches, conceding once and making 10 saves during that stretch. Juventus will host Fiorentina next Sunday.
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