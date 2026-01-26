Di Gregorio kept a clean sheet and produced a standout first half stop to deny Antonio Vergara's low drive, which was his only save of the game. He stayed composed as Napoli tried to probe after the break, with Juventus limiting clear chances and forcing shots from less dangerous angles. His distribution helped Juventus manage the tempo once they went ahead. Di Gregorio has now secured five clean sheets in his last six appearances across all competitions and will look to find another one against Monaco in Wednesday's Champions League clash.