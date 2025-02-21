Fantasy Soccer
Michele Di Gregorio News: Seven saves in extra-time defeat

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 21, 2025

Di Gregorio recorded seven saves and allowed three goals in Wednesday's 3-1 loss to PSV Eindhoven.

Di Gregorio made a season-high seven saves Wednesday but was beaten three times in a 3-1 loss as PSV eliminated Juventus from Champions League contention. Juventus's No. 1 goalkeeper put forth a strong Champions League campaign, despite the defeat. Over eight appearances (eight starts), he made 20 saves and three clearances while conceding seven goals and recording three clean sheets. Di Gregorio is likely to resume his post between the sticks Sunday when Juventus travel to take-on Cagliari.

