Michele Di Gregorio headshot

Michele Di Gregorio News: Three saves in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 30, 2025

Di Gregorio registered three saves and allowed zero goals in Saturday's 1-0 win versus Genoa.

Di Gregorio bounced back from an ugly outing in the last game to hold on for his first clean sheet in three outings and his 12th of the season. This also marked the seventh time on the campaign that he made at least three saves in a match. Up next for Juventus is a meeting with Roma on Sunday.

Michele Di Gregorio
Juventus
