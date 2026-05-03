Michele Di Gregorio News: Two saves against Verona
Di Gregorio registered two saves and allowed one goal in Sunday's 1-1 draw versus Verona.
Di Gregorio endured a frustrating match in Sunday's 1-1 draw against Hellas Verona, beaten at his near post by Kieron Bowie's deflected finish in the first half. The Italian goalkeeper regained his composure in the second half and made a sharp stop to deny a Verona counterattack in the closing stages, but his side's failure to convert 29 shots into more than one goal made the result feel like a costly drop of two points in the top-four race. Di Gregorio has kept 12 clean sheets across 28 Serie A appearances this season, making 56 saves and conceding 23 goals during that span. He will look to bounce back in the next match against Lecce.
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