Michele Di Gregorio News: Unbeaten again in Bologa game

Di Gregorio made one save and secured a clean sheet in Sunday's 2-0 win against Bologna.

Di Gregorio was called into action only once late in the match as Juventus had a dominant display. He has kept two clean sheets and saved a PK, making seven saves and without conceding, in three fixtures since Mattia Perin suffered a calf injury and might hold onto the starting job the rest of the way. Up next Juventus will face Milan away Sunday.