Michele Di Gregorio News: Unbeaten again in Bologna game
Di Gregorio made one save and secured a clean sheet in Sunday's 2-0 win against Bologna.
Di Gregorio was called into action only once late in the match as Juventus had a dominant display. He has kept two clean sheets and saved a PK, making seven saves and without conceding, in three fixtures since Mattia Perin suffered a calf injury and might hold onto the starting job the rest of the way. Up next Juventus will face Milan away Sunday.
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