Michell Rodriguez News: Playing in Expansion league

Rodriguez (thigh) has recovered from his injury and featured in game action while he serves for Expansion side Tampico Madero on loan from Monterrey.

Rodriguez is no longer injured but is unlikely to regain a spot in Rayados' rotation in the short term, as he has been sent to the second-tier league to gain experience. The former Pumas midfielder made just eight Liga MX appearances over the last two years, racking up three shots (two on target) and three crosses (one accurate) in that span.