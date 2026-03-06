Michy Batshuayi headshot

Michy Batshuayi Injury: Back in training

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 6, 2026

Batshuayi (foot) was spotted back in team training Friday, the club posted.

Batshuayi took a positive step in his recovery after being spotted back in team training Friday. The striker has been sidelined since early December with a foot injury but now appears to be closing in on a return to the matchday squad. His comeback could come in the upcoming fixtures depending on how he responds in the next few training sessions. That said, his role in the attack still needs to be sorted out with both Jonathan Burkardt and Arnaud Kalimuendo fit and pushing for minutes up front.

Michy Batshuayi
Eintracht Frankfurt
