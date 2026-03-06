Michy Batshuayi Injury: Trains, out another match

Batshuayi (foot) was spotted back in team training Friday but remains out at least another match, according to manager Albert Reira. "It's still too early for [Michy]. Next week, he will step up his training more intensively and also participate more strongly physically."

Batshuayi took a positive step in his recovery after being spotted back in team training Friday. The striker has been sidelined since early December with a foot injury, but now appears to be closing in on a return to the matchday squad. His comeback could come in the upcoming fixtures, depending on how he responds in the next few training sessions. That said, his role in the attack still needs to be sorted out with both Jonathan Burkardt and Arnaud Kalimuendo fit and pushing for minutes up front.