Michy Batshuayi Injury: Working hard in rehab
Batshuayi (foot) was spotted working hard on his rehab in the gym, the club posted.
Batshuayi is trending in the right direction and putting in serious work in the gym as he rehabs the foot fracture he suffered in early December. There is still no firm timetable for his return, as everything hinges on how his recovery progresses, though a comeback in April remains on the table. Until he is cleared to rejoin the squad, Jonathan Burkardt and Arnaud Kalimuendo are in line to handle the bulk of the minutes up top for the eagles.
