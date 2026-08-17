Michy Batshuayi News: Departing Frankfurt
Batshuayi has departed Frankfurt to join Abha in the Saudi Pro League, his former club announced Monday.
Batshuayi didn't join Frankfurt's preseason camp, so a summer exit was within the realm of possibilities for the Belgian forward. He should see regular playing time in the Saudi Pro League. Batshuayi departs Frankfurt after just one start in six appearances and a goal in only 134 minutes of play during the 2025/26 season.
Michy Batshuayi
Free Agent
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