Michy Batshuayi News: Nets despite loss

Batshuayi scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal) in Sunday's 2-1 defeat versus Union Berlin.

Batshuayi found the back of the net with his only shot on goal during Sunday's clash. Doing well despite a more limited opportunity. The striker will be a rotation option with Frankfurt, as Hugo Ekitike is the clear top choice to lead the line whenever fit and available. Batshuayi still has the talent to be a threat when entrusted with minutes.