Michy Batshuayi News: Option for squad

Batshuayi (foot) is back as an option for the club, according to manager Albert Riera. "Except for Rasmus and Kaua, everyone is ready for the matchday squad, so I will have to cancel players."

Batshuayi has been close to a return in the past few matches, but has not joined the squad yet, with the reasoning appearing to be more obvious now. He has been training and fit, but appears not to have been picked for the team sheet in the past few games, with the club having numerous options in the attack. With only one start in six appearances all season, he is more of a minor player on the team, although he has scored a goal in only 134 minutes of play this season.