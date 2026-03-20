Michy Batshuayi headshot

Michy Batshuayi News: Option for squad

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 20, 2026

Batshuayi (foot) is back as an option for the club, according to manager Albert Riera. "Except for Rasmus and Kaua, everyone is ready for the matchday squad, so I will have to cancel players."

Batshuayi has been close to a return in the past few matches, but has not joined the squad yet, with the reasoning appearing to be more obvious now. He has been training and fit, but appears not to have been picked for the team sheet in the past few games, with the club having numerous options in the attack. With only one start in six appearances all season, he is more of a minor player on the team, although he has scored a goal in only 134 minutes of play this season.

Michy Batshuayi
Eintracht Frankfurt
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Michy Batshuayi See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Michy Batshuayi See More
DraftKings DFS Soccer: World Cup Picks for Sunday, Nov. 27
SOC
DraftKings DFS Soccer: World Cup Picks for Sunday, Nov. 27
Author Image
Jack Burkart
November 26, 2022
Yahoo DFS Soccer: Single-Game Preview for Belgium vs. Canada
SOC
Yahoo DFS Soccer: Single-Game Preview for Belgium vs. Canada
Author Image
Joseph Szmadzinski
November 22, 2022
FanDuel DFS Soccer: World Cup Targets for Wednesday, Nov. 23
SOC
FanDuel DFS Soccer: World Cup Targets for Wednesday, Nov. 23
Author Image
Dane Shinault
November 22, 2022
DraftKings DFS Soccer: World Cup Picks for Wednesday, Nov. 23
SOC
DraftKings DFS Soccer: World Cup Picks for Wednesday, Nov. 23
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
November 22, 2022
2022 World Cup: Golden Boot Odds
SOC
2022 World Cup: Golden Boot Odds
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
October 26, 2022