Michy Batshuayi News: Scores off bench

Batshuayi scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) in Sunday's 3-1 victory against Bochum.

Batshuayi joined Frankfurt to be a veteran depth option and he has fulfilled that role perfectly. The striker came off the bench Sunday and found the back of the net to put the game to rest. Batshuayi will continue to see limited minutes off the bench and occasional starts behind Elye Wahi and Hugo Ekitike.