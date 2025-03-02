Mickael Nade News: Own goal in defeat

Nade generated an own goal, three tackles (three won), four clearances and three interceptions in Saturday's 3-1 defeat to Nice.

Nade had the misfortune of directing the ball into his own goal, which put his squad down 2-1 in the 52nd minute. However, aside from the error, he put together a solid defensive performance by nabbing a minimum of three interceptions for the fourth time in 16 appearances on the season. This was also the fifth time on the campaign that he recorded at least three tackles won.