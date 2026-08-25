Micky van de Ven Injury: Bench option for cup

Van de Ven will be named among the substitutes for Wednesday's Carabao Cup match against Charlton Athletic, according to head coach Roberto De Zerbi, per footbal london.

Van de Ven went through the entire preseason without playing a minute, leaving him well short of match sharpness and sidelined for the league opener. A bench spot for Wednesday's Carabao Cup tie against Charlton Athletic gives head coach Roberto De Zerbi the chance to hand him some minutes off the bench and start building that fitness back up, though a step into the league lineup right after still looks unlikely given the length of the layoff. New signing Marcos Senesi stands in his way at centre-back, and Van de Ven will need to sharpen up quickly to force his way back into the starting XI once fully up to speed.