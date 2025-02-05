Micky van de Ven Injury: Returns to sidelines

Van de Ven (undisclosed) is out for Thursday's Carabao Cup match due to undisclosed reasons, according to manager Ange Postecoglou. "He hasn't re-injured the injury or anything like that. I just feel we need to get more into him, I think he feels he needs to get more into him, same with Romero, so it will just be a wait and see approach."

Van de Ven returned to the sidelines on Wednesday, with the defender out due to undisclosed issues. That said, it is known it isn't a relapse of his previous injury; he just appears to be needing more time or having a deeper, unrevealed issue. Either way, this will be a major loss for the club, as he just returned and is a regular starter when fit. New recruit Kevin Danso could see some time in his absence.