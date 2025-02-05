Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Micky van de Ven headshot

Micky van de Ven Injury: Returns to sidelines

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 5, 2025

Van de Ven (undisclosed) is out for Thursday's Carabao Cup match due to undisclosed reasons, according to manager Ange Postecoglou. "He hasn't re-injured the injury or anything like that. I just feel we need to get more into him, I think he feels he needs to get more into him, same with Romero, so it will just be a wait and see approach."

Van de Ven returned to the sidelines on Wednesday, with the defender out due to undisclosed issues. That said, it is known it isn't a relapse of his previous injury; he just appears to be needing more time or having a deeper, unrevealed issue. Either way, this will be a major loss for the club, as he just returned and is a regular starter when fit. New recruit Kevin Danso could see some time in his absence.

Micky van de Ven
Tottenham Hotspur
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now