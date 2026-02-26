Micky van de Ven headshot

Micky van de Ven News: Available despite finger issue

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 26, 2026

Van de Ven dealt with a minor finger issue but is available for Sunday's clash against Fulham, coach Igor Tudor said in the press conference. "Small problem for Micky, with his small finger, but he's OK."

Van de Ven dealt with a minor finger issue but will be available for Sunday's clash against Fulham. The center-back is an undisputed starter in central defense, having recorded 40 tackles, 27 interceptions and 129 clearances in 32 appearances across all competitions this season, and his presence is a major boost for his side.

Micky van de Ven
Tottenham Hotspur
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Micky van de Ven See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Micky van de Ven See More
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 28
SOC
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 28
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
2 days ago
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 28
SOC
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 28
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
2 days ago
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 27
SOC
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 27
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
13 days ago
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 27
SOC
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 27
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
13 days ago
DraftKings DFS EPL Strategies & Projections for Tuesday, Feb. 10
SOC
DraftKings DFS EPL Strategies & Projections for Tuesday, Feb. 10
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
16 days ago