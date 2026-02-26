Micky van de Ven News: Available despite finger issue

Van de Ven dealt with a minor finger issue but is available for Sunday's clash against Fulham, coach Igor Tudor said in the press conference. "Small problem for Micky, with his small finger, but he's OK."

Van de Ven dealt with a minor finger issue but will be available for Sunday's clash against Fulham. The center-back is an undisputed starter in central defense, having recorded 40 tackles, 27 interceptions and 129 clearances in 32 appearances across all competitions this season, and his presence is a major boost for his side.