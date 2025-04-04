Micky van de Ven News: Closer to full fitness
Van de Ven is nearing full fitness after playing 88 minutes against Chelsea, according to manager Ange Postecoglou. "Micky cramped up, obviously he hadn't played 90 minutes for a while, the positive thing is that he felt really good apart from the cramping up. It was a tough game defensively, we had to work hard."
Van de Ven started and played 88 minutes during Thursday's 1-0 loss to Chelsea. The center-back came off with some cramping but otherwise came through unscathed. Van de Ven will hope to be straight back in the starting XI for a Sunday clash with Southampton.
