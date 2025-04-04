Micky van de Ven News: Closer to full fitness

Van de Ven is nearing full fitness after playing 88 minutes against Chelsea, according to manager Ange Postecoglou. "Micky cramped up, obviously he hadn't played 90 minutes for a while, the positive thing is that he felt really good apart from the cramping up. It was a tough game defensively, we had to work hard."

