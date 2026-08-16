Micky van de Ven News: Finishes preseason without minutes

van de Ven is not in Tottenham's squad to face Hoffenheim, ending preseason without a minute played, the club announced.

van de Ven signed a new contract with Tottenham this summer after making 45 appearances in all competitions last season, including 35 in the Premier League, scoring seven goals and captaining the side in the final six matches of the campaign. He also featured for the Netherlands at this summer's World Cup, and his continued absence from preseason matches leaves questions about his readiness for the opener. Marcos Senesi is expected to start alongside Jan Paul van Hecke in central defense for the season opener if Van de Ven remains unavailable.