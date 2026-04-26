Micky van de Ven News: Keeps clean sheet Saturday
van de Ven registered two tackles (two won) and three clearances in Saturday's 1-0 victory versus Wolverhampton.
van de Ven kept his first clean sheet since Jan. 1 Saturday, helping Spurs earn their first Premier League win of 2026. He made three clearances and won two tackles on the defensive end as Spurs looked surprisingly calm at the back. He will need to keep up this level of defending over the final four matches of the season with Spurs still two points behind West Ham in the relegation battle.
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