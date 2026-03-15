Micky van de Ven headshot

Micky van de Ven News: Returns from ban

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 15, 2026

Van de Ven is no longer banned and is an option again.

Van de Ven is back from his ban and will not be suspended any longer, set to play against Nottingham Forest in his next outing. The defender should almost immediately return to the defense as he is one of their top players and one of the few who is still fit, earning six clean sheets in 27 appearances (27 starts) this season.

Micky van de Ven
Tottenham Hotspur
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