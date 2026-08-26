Micky van de Ven headshot

Micky van de Ven News: Selected for bench

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 26, 2026

Van de Ven (undisclosed) is on the bench for Wednesday's match against Charlton.

Van de Ven was not with the team for their season opener but has returned for Carabao Cup play, with the defender amongst the substitutes. This is a major addition back to the team after the opening day loss, a starting defender who should remain in that role. That said, he will hopefully get some time at the end of the match Wednesday, looking to then start their next Premier League contest.

Micky van de Ven
Tottenham Hotspur
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Micky van de Ven See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Micky van de Ven See More
Brentford vs Tottenham Preview, Predicted Lineups & Team News
SOC
Brentford vs Tottenham Preview, Predicted Lineups & Team News
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
6 days ago
Underdog EPL Best Ball Rankings 2026/27: The Premier Pup & The False Nine
SOC
Underdog EPL Best Ball Rankings 2026/27: The Premier Pup & The False Nine
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
27 days ago
Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Rankings: Top 400 for 2026/27 Season
SOC
Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Rankings: Top 400 for 2026/27 Season
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
33 days ago
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Rankings: Top 400 for the 2026/27 Season
SOC
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Rankings: Top 400 for the 2026/27 Season
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
35 days ago
Netherlands vs Morocco Preview: Predicted Lineups, Team News & Tactical Analysis | 2026 World Cup Round of 32
SOC
Netherlands vs Morocco Preview: Predicted Lineups, Team News & Tactical Analysis | 2026 World Cup Round of 32
Rotowire Staff
59 days ago