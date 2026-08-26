Micky van de Ven News: Selected for bench
Van de Ven (undisclosed) is on the bench for Wednesday's match against Charlton.
Van de Ven was not with the team for their season opener but has returned for Carabao Cup play, with the defender amongst the substitutes. This is a major addition back to the team after the opening day loss, a starting defender who should remain in that role. That said, he will hopefully get some time at the end of the match Wednesday, looking to then start their next Premier League contest.
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