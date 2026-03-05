Micky van de Ven headshot

Micky van de Ven News: Sent off versus Palace

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 5, 2026

Van de Ven received a straight red card after 38 minutes of Thursday's meeting with Crystal Palace.

Van de Ven committed a penalty kick which also resulted in his dismissal in Thursday's game. He'll consequently be banned for at least three league games, leaving a void in the Spurs' back three. While that will be a major blow to the squad, Cristian Romero will be back from his respective suspension, and Kevin Danso could see increased playing time as well.

Micky van de Ven
Tottenham Hotspur
