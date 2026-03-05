Micky van de Ven News: Sent off versus Palace
Van de Ven received a straight red card after 38 minutes of Thursday's meeting with Crystal Palace.
Van de Ven committed a penalty kick which also resulted in his dismissal in Thursday's game. He'll consequently be banned for at least three league games, leaving a void in the Spurs' back three. While that will be a major blow to the squad, Cristian Romero will be back from his respective suspension, and Kevin Danso could see increased playing time as well.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Micky van de Ven See More
-
Game Previews
Tottenham Hotspur vs Crystal Palace Preview, Odds, Lineups & Prediction | Premier League GW29Yesterday
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 293 days ago
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 293 days ago
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 289 days ago
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 289 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Micky van de Ven See More