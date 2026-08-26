Micky van de Ven News: Substitute appearance Wednesday
Van de Ven played 26 minutes in the midweek cup match against Charlton.
Van de Ven is back in contention following his recovery from an undisclosed injury that left him out of the league opener versus Brentford. During his short outing in the EFL Cup, he racked up two ball recoveries and one clearance while winning half of his four individual duels. He should now serve as a primary option on the left side of a center-back pairing alongside Jan Paul van Hecke, giving Tottenham much-needed defensive strength and depth, and pushing Marcos Senesi and Ben Davies to less active roles.
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