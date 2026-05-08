Miguel Almiron headshot

Miguel Almiron Injury: Considered day to day

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 8, 2026

Almiron (knee) is being monitored on a daily basis, with manager Gerardo Martino commenting "Miguel trained inside with the physios ... We're continuing to monitor him, and we'll decide if it's best for him to play this weekend or wait another week.", per Scarves and Spikes.

Almiron's status remains a doubt while he works on his recovery from an issue that has already sidelined him for four league games. The attacker would be a guaranteed starter if fully healthy, but he may have his playing time managed in the short term until there's no risk of an injury setback. Therefore, Luke Brennan and Saba Lobzhanidze may see more opportunities on the left wing if the Paraguayan star remains absent.

Miguel Almiron
Atlanta United
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