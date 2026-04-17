Miguel Almiron headshot

Miguel Almiron Injury: Sidelined for around two weeks

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 17, 2026

Almiron (knee) will be sidelined for around two weeks due to knee irritation, according to Atlanta United reporter Doug Roberson.

There's a chance Almiron misses less than two weeks, but one thing is certain -- he won't be available for Saturday's game against Nashville and shouldn't be an option to face New England on Wednesday, either. Almiron has two assists and no goals in seven MLS starts this season. Luke Brennan should get a larger role on offense with Almiron sidelined.

Miguel Almiron
Atlanta United
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