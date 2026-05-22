Miguel Almiron headshot

Miguel Almiron Injury: Spotted in training

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 22, 2026

Almiron (knee) was spotted in training ahead of Saturday's game against Columbus Crew, according to Atlanta United reporter Doug Roberson.

Almiron was spotted in training, meaning the playmaker should be available to suit up in Atlanta's final game before the 2026 FIFA World Cup break. Almiron has two assists in seven league outings in 2026, and he's expected to play a big role with Paraguay in the World Cup as well.

Miguel Almiron
Atlanta United
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