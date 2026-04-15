Miguel Almiron Injury: Suffers knee discomfort

Almiron (knee) was taken off as a precaution during Wednesday's 3-1 US Open Cup win over Chattanooga after feeling discomfort, but coach Tata Martino is optimistic about his availability for Saturday's clash against Nashville, according to Sydney Hunte of Scarves and Spikes. "Miguel had discomfort in his knee. Should be OK but didn't want to risk anything keeping him in."

Almiron played 26 minutes off the bench before being withdrawn as a precaution, and the coach's relaxed assessment suggests this is nothing serious. The club will monitor his condition over the coming days before making a final call on his involvement Saturday, with Luke Brennan on standby to take on a larger role in the front line if Almiron needs any additional rest.