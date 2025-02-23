Fantasy Soccer
Miguel Almiron News: Crucial assist during close win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 23, 2025

Almiron assisted once to go with one shot (zero on goal) and two chances created in Saturday's 3-2 victory over CF Montreal.

Almiron assisted Atlanta United's third goal, his contribution showcasing the talent and value that earned himself a transfer to Newcastle United during 2019. The year before, Atlanta's team won an MLS championship earned with his aid through 13 goals and 11 assists. Almiron is looking to replicate that magic, and Saturday indicates he still has what it takes.

Miguel Almiron
Atlanta United
