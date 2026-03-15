Miguel Almiron News: Earns two assists

Almiron assisted twice to go with one shot (zero on goal), six crosses (zero accurate) and one corner in Saturday's 3-1 victory versus Philadelphia Union.

Almiron would finally earn a goal contribution four games into the season, finding two assists after linking up with Aleksey Miranchuk in the 68th minute and Tomas Jacob in the 47th minute. He is already at half of his total from last season, with the club looking to rejuvenation after the rough 2025 campaign. He would also add five chances created and six crosses in the attack Saturday, appearing to be back in playmaking form.