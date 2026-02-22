Miguel Almiron News: Fires off two shots
Almiron recorded three shots (two on goal) and one corner in Saturday's 2-0 defeat to FC Cincinnati.
Almiron would see a decent three shots Saturday but was unable to find the back of the net, with two of the shots being on target. The attacker will be looking for a better campaign than his last, only bagging 10 goal contributions. He will be keen on besting his 10 goals from last season, notching 13 with the club in 2018 before his move to England.
