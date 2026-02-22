Miguel Almiron headshot

Miguel Almiron News: Fires off two shots

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 22, 2026

Almiron recorded three shots (two on goal) and one corner in Saturday's 2-0 defeat to FC Cincinnati.

Almiron would see a decent three shots Saturday but was unable to find the back of the net, with two of the shots being on target. The attacker will be looking for a better campaign than his last, only bagging 10 goal contributions. He will be keen on besting his 10 goals from last season, notching 13 with the club in 2018 before his move to England.

Miguel Almiron
Atlanta United
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Miguel Almiron See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Miguel Almiron See More
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 9: Jack McGlynn's Magical Foot
SOC
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 9: Jack McGlynn's Magical Foot
Author Image
Deke Mathews
311 days ago
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 8: Miguel Almiron Finding Footing
SOC
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 8: Miguel Almiron Finding Footing
Author Image
Deke Mathews
318 days ago
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 7: Austin FC Defensive Stack
SOC
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 7: Austin FC Defensive Stack
Author Image
Deke Mathews
325 days ago
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 6: Kelvin Yeboah Can't Stop Scoring
SOC
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 6: Kelvin Yeboah Can't Stop Scoring
Author Image
Deke Mathews
332 days ago
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 4: Arango, 'Quakes Looking for More Success
SOC
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 4: Arango, 'Quakes Looking for More Success
Author Image
Deke Mathews
346 days ago