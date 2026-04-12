Miguel Almiron headshot

Miguel Almiron News: Four shots, no goal

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 12, 2026

Almiron generated four shots (zero on goal), 11 crosses (three accurate) and eight corners in Saturday's 1-0 loss against Chicago Fire.

Almiron is still goalless this season despite his four shots Saturday, as none of the four shots were on goal. That said, he is now up to 18 shots this season in seven games. His only goal contributions thus far come as assists.

Miguel Almiron
Atlanta United
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