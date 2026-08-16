Miguel Almiron headshot

Miguel Almiron News: Goal involvement streak continues

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 16, 2026

Almiron had an assist while taking two off target shots, crossing three times (two accurate) and creating two chances during Saturday's 2-1 win over New York Red Bulls.

Almiron set up Fafa Picault in the 82nd minute, assisting the game winning goal while leading Atlanta in chances created and crosses. Almiron is in excellent form at the moment with a goal involvement in four straight contests while taking 14 shots, creating 10 chances and crossing 16 times over that stretch.

Miguel Almiron
Atlanta United
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