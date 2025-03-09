Miguel Almiron News: Leads Atlanta in tackles

Almiron took two shots (one on goal), crossed once inaccurately, created a chance and made five tackles (winning three) during Saturday's 0-0 draw with New York Red Bulls.

Almiron was held off the scoresheet, but was active on both sides of the ball including in his defensive work as he led Atlanta with his five tackles. The attacker has one assist to go along with nine shots, four chances created and two crosses through his opening three matches.