Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Miguel Almiron headshot

Miguel Almiron News: Leads Atlanta in tackles

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 9, 2025

Almiron took two shots (one on goal), crossed once inaccurately, created a chance and made five tackles (winning three) during Saturday's 0-0 draw with New York Red Bulls.

Almiron was held off the scoresheet, but was active on both sides of the ball including in his defensive work as he led Atlanta with his five tackles. The attacker has one assist to go along with nine shots, four chances created and two crosses through his opening three matches.

Miguel Almiron
Atlanta United
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now