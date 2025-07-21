Miguel Almiron News: Notches another assist

Almiron assisted once to go with two shots (one on goal), six crosses (two accurate) and two chances created in Saturday's 3-2 loss versus Charlotte FC.

Almiron looks to be finding his legs again after a rough start to life back in MLS, as he made it two straight games with an assist after finding Emmanuel Latte Lath late for a goal. He now has three goals and three assists on the season. This is still far from the 13 he saw in his best season with Atlanta a few years ago, although he will still hope this is triggering a spark for the second half of the season.