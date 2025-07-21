Menu
Miguel Almiron News: Notches another assist

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on July 21, 2025

Almiron assisted once to go with two shots (one on goal), six crosses (two accurate) and two chances created in Saturday's 3-2 loss versus Charlotte FC.

Almiron looks to be finding his legs again after a rough start to life back in MLS, as he made it two straight games with an assist after finding Emmanuel Latte Lath late for a goal. He now has three goals and three assists on the season. This is still far from the 13 he saw in his best season with Atlanta a few years ago, although he will still hope this is triggering a spark for the second half of the season.

Miguel Almiron
Atlanta United
