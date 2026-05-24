Miguel Almiron headshot

Miguel Almiron News: Picked for bench

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 24, 2026

Almiron (knee) is on the bench for Sunday's match against Columbus.

Almiron was back in training this week, and that has led to his return, with the attacker set for a bench role Sunday. He will look for a few minutes to test his legs, but is unlikely to be risked too much, as he is set to play in the World Cup with Paraguay in just a few weeks.

Miguel Almiron
Atlanta United
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