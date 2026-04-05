Miguel Almiron News: Three shots Saturday
Almiron recorded three shots (one on goal), two crosses (zero accurate) and one corner in Saturday's 3-1 loss against Columbus Crew.
Almiron took three shots in Saturday's loss, his third match this season with at least three shots. He also created one chance in his fifth consecutive outing. He added two tackles and one interception on the defensive end as he played the full 90 minutes for the fifth time this season.
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