Miguel Araujo headshot

Miguel Araujo Injury: Heading out with NT

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 17, 2025

Araujo has been called up by Peru for the matches against Bolivia and Venezuela on March 20 and March 25, respectively.

Araujo has yet to receive a working visa, but the defender won't be able to return until the March 30 game against Houston -- and that's in a best-case scenario -- due to the paperwork issues. In the meantime, he's expected to receive some much-needed first-team minutes with Peru.

