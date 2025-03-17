Miguel Araujo Injury: Heading out with NT
Araujo has been called up by Peru for the matches against Bolivia and Venezuela on March 20 and March 25, respectively.
Araujo has yet to receive a working visa, but the defender won't be able to return until the March 30 game against Houston -- and that's in a best-case scenario -- due to the paperwork issues. In the meantime, he's expected to receive some much-needed first-team minutes with Peru.
