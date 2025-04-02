Miguel Araujo News: Could exit Timbers

Araujo is reportedly working with his club on a mutually beneficial solution for his exit of the club, according to Adam Susman.

Araujo has been in Peru finalizing his green card since the start of the season and was on international duty with Peru. He has yet to play his first minutes of the season with the Timbers, and those may never come as he could leave the club soon, with South American teams monitoring his situation to sign him as a free agent.