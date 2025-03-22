Fantasy Soccer
Miguel Berry headshot

Miguel Berry News: Assist to maintain competition

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 22, 2025

Berry assisted once to go with zero corners and one chance created in Saturday's 2-2 draw versus Minnesota United.

Berry and Christian Ramirez have alternated striker starts for the 2025 Galaxy. At least currently, with both directly contributing to a goal against Minnesota United, their start competition is expected to remain fierce. For 2025, Berry has multiple assists.

Miguel Berry
Los Angeles Galaxy
