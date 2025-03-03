Miguel Berry News: Assists in win
Berry assisted once to go with zero corners and two chances created in Sunday's 2-1 loss against Vancouver Whitecaps FC.
Berry turned creator more than finished during Sunday's clash, setting up a pair of chances and assisting on the only goal LA scored. The striker should offer something any time he's in the starting XI, though when everyone in the attack is fit, Berry could find himself as more of a super sub.
