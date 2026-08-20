Miguel Borja News: Heading to Club America

Borja has transferred to Club America from UAE Pro League side Al Wasl for the 2026/27 season, the team announced Thursday.

Borja joins the Liga MX giants as a complement to Henry Martin, who has been underperforming at the striker spot and splitting playing time with youngsters Alejandro Cardenas and Patricio Salas. The new signing will bring plenty of experience from his time in several leagues around the world, and he'll hope to find the required efficiency to earn a significant role in the final stages of the Apertura tournament. The 30-time Colombian international has scored nine goals for his country, and in his most recent club season, he racked up five goals over 13 appearances (nine starts) in UAE.