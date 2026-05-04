Miguel Cubo News: Promising La Liga debut

Cubo scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) in Saturday's 2-0 victory against Valencia.

Cubo made his first career La Liga appearance Saturday, entering Atletico Madrid's 2-0 triumph at Valencia with 27 minutes to play. The striker iced the match late into the second half with a clinical finish from his lone shot attempt, netting his first career senior goal. At just 18 years of age, Cubo represents the future of the striker position at Atletico Madrid.